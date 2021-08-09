The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the French Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 30, 2021, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from third to second place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up from fifth to third place, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) remains in fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart F1 2021 Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

F1 2021 Microsoft Flight Simulator Assassin's Creed Valhalla

PS4 F1 2021 FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V Samurai Warriors 5 Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Super Mario 3D Land Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 Cottage Living F1 2021

