Xbox Gamescom 2021 Showcase Set for August 24, Focus on Updates Coming This Year - News

Microsoft has announced it will host an Xbox live stream for Gamescom 2021, hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager.

It will take place on Tuesday, August 24 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST / 7:00 pm CEST. You will be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter, and select regional sites like VK.com in Russia and Bilibili in China.

Xbox Game Studios will use the event to provide updates on upcoming 2021 games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

"You’ll get in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners, including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more," reads the announcement post.

Join us digitally @gamescom this year. Our @Xbox stream is focused on game updates coming this year. So to set expectations, no new reveals or major surprises, but team has a fun stream planned with our amazing hosts @vicious696 @kateyeager ! More here:https://t.co/FbkM1p7Ok3 — Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 9, 2021

The announcement post also makes mention of Gamescom: Opening Night Live, which will take place on August 25 at 11:00 am PT / 7:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm CEST. It is possible Xbox will have showcase some of its games during Opening Night Live.

Bethesda Germany will also host its own set of live streams over several days, starting on August 26. You can watch Bethesda’s MainStream on Twitch.

