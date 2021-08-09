Darksiders III Headed to Switch on September 30 - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced Darksiders III will launch for the Nintendo Switch physically and digitally on September 30 for $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99. It will include the base game and the Keepers of the Void and The Crucible DLC.

Darksiders III first launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 27, 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Players return to an apocalyptic planet Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash action-adventure where players take on the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon FURY to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore the balance between good and evil and prove that she is the fiercest of the FOUR HORSEMEN. FURY is a mage, her form evolving throughout gameplay and with it, her powers and weaponry. The expansive Darksiders III game world is presented as an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth, dilapidated by war and decay, and overrun by nature. FURY will traverse back and forth between environments, battling other-worldly creatures and unlocking puzzles while advancing the Darksiders story.

