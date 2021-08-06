The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and Neo: The World Ends With You Debut on the Australian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has once again topped the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 1, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has remained in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races up the charts from seventh to third place. FIFA 21 moves up one spot to fourth place.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has dropped from third to fifth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 remains in sixth place.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles debuted in seventh place and Neo: The World Ends With You debuted in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Red Dead Redemption 2 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - NEW Neo: The World Ends With You - NEW NBA 2K21 Sonic Mania

