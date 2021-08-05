Iron Harvest Launches in Late 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer King Art Games announced the real-time strategy game, Iron Harvest, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in late 2021.

The console version of the game includes all the updates and post-launch DLC released on the PC version for free.

View a trailer of the console version of the game below:

Iron Harvest first launched for PC via Steam in September 2019.

