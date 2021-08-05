PS5 Sales Rise - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 18-24 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 300,874 units sold for the week ending July 24, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 88.75 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 217,926 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.23 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 125,054 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.33 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 29,126 units, the Xbox One sold 12,006 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 457 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 120,089 units (-38.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 91,263 (-75.8%), the Xbox One is down 13,632 units (-53.2%), and the 3DS is down 6,398 units (-93.3%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 300,874 ( 88,754,109 ) PlayStation 5 - 217,926 ( 10,234,967 ) Xbox Series X|S - 125,054 ( 6,325,318 ) PlayStation 4 - 29,126 ( 116,272,390 ) Xbox One - 12,006 ( 50,295,591 ) 3DS - 457 ( 75,939,316 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 110,130 PlayStation 5 - 69,584 Xbox Series X|S - 68,260 PlayStation 4 - 11,105 Xbox One - 9,034

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 100,716 Switch - 82,144 Xbox Series X|S - 38,006 PlayStation 4 - 14,421 Xbox One - 2,345 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 95,674 PlayStation 5 - 41,398 Xbox Series X|S - 14,862 PlayStation 4 - 2,977 3DS - 457 (Japan only) Xbox One - 386

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,926 PlayStation 5 - 6,228 Xbox Series X|S - 3,926 PlayStation 4 - 623 Xbox One - 241

