Mass Effect Legendary Edition Sales Were 'Well Above Expectations'

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in an earnings call with investors revealed Mass Effect Legendary Edition sales were above expectations.

"The launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the remaster of the first three Mass Effect games, reignited the passion of fans around the world, driving sales performance well above our expectations," said Wilson.

"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 was also a moment for new and returning players to jump into that amazing game. We are going to continue to invest in both of these franchises as well as more of our amazing IP."

Mass Effect Legendary Edition released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on May 14. It is also playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

