Amazon Game Studios Delays New World to September 28

Amazon Game Studios has delayed New World from August 31 to September 28. It will launch for PC.

The recent closed beta saw over one million people play more than 25 million hours. The game was delayed following feedback from the closed beta.

"We want New World’s launch to be a smooth and fun experience for all players, and that means some improvements based on what you encountered during closed beta," said the developer via Twitter. "So we're going to take a few extra weeks to smash bugs, improve stability, and polish the game. New World's new global launch date is September 28, 2021.

"This was not an easy decision to make. We know this isn't the first time we've changed our launch date in pursuit of quality, and that it can be disappointing to wait a big longer. But we want to be sure we deliver you the highest quality game possible at launch. Thank you for your support and feedback. We're listening."

New World is an MMORPG that was announced in September 2016. Amazon Game Studios is hoping it will be its first hit game.

