Bungie and Ubisoft File Lawsuit Against Subscription Site That Sells Hacks for Online Games - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bungie and Ubisoft have filed a joint lawsuit against Ring-1. It is a website that sells cheats and hacks for a number of online games.

Ring-1 sells cheats in a subscription model for several online games, including Ubisoft's Rainbow Six: Siege and Bungie's Destiny 2, according to PC Gamer.

The website charges users €25 a week for Rainbow Six: Siege and €30 for Destiny 2 on a bundle of cheats and hacks that gives them in-game advantages. This includes aimbots and configurable ESP tools to show the status of other players such as health and distance. There is also an option to change a weapons spread and recoil, a "long knife" that stabs people on the other side of the map, and a hardware ID spoofer to stop the player from getting banned or get around a previous ban.

The lawsuite also accuses Ring-1 of copyright and trademark infringement. "The purchase page for the Destiny 2 Cheats and R6S Cheats includes key art from Plaintiffs' games, along with links to share the customer's purchase of the cheat with others on social media websites such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn," reads the lawsuit.

The lawsuit doesn't have a dollar amount on the damages, saying the "Defendants' conduct has resulted in damage to Plaintiffs in an amount to be proven at trial. By Plaintiffs' estimation, such damage may amount to millions of dollars."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles