Tales of Arise Length is Similar to Berseria, Self-Contained Story - News

/ 134 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Tales of Arise producer Yusuke Tomizawa in a recent Q&A (transcribed and translated by DualShockers) has revealed some some details on the upcoming game.

Tomizawa has revealed Tales of Arise will have a similar length as Tales of Berseria. The game will have a lot of side content.

"Needless to say it’ll depend on your playstyle," Tomizawa said. "But overall, I can say it’ll be around the same length as Tales of Berseria. Of course, the game will have a lot of side content and replayability for second runs as well."

The story of Tales of Arise will be able to be completed without the need to purchase DLC. There is DLC in the Limited Edition, however, the main story can be completed with just the base game.

"The story of resolves itself in the game," said Tomizawa. "We do have DLC content like in the Limited Edition, but all the story is in the base game. I guarantee it. Moreover, Arise is fundamentally a stand-alone game. We don’t plan to link it with another game, and it will conclude itself in this one game.

"There will be Tales of Arise collaboration content in the crossover mobile games, but it’ll be completely unrelated to the main game. Even if you don’t play the mobile games you’ll still be able to enjoy Tales of Arise."

Tomizawa was asked about the ending of the game and he said it will leave a good aftertaste without going into any details.

"Well, I don’t want to spoil, but ever since the planning phase of Tales of Arise, we decided from the start it’ll be a game that leaves you with a good aftertaste once you’ve completed it," said Tomizawa.

"That’s the kind of game it’ll be. I can’t tell you anything else. As for how the game will reach that good aftertaste, and how it’ll taste like, you’ll have to play it to find out."

Tales of Arise will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 9 in Japan and September 10 worldwide. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles