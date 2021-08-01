Halo Infinite Technical Preview Runs at 100 FPS or Higher on Xbox Series X|S - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 362 Views
The first Halo Infinite Technical Preview is currently underway. It is being used by developer 343 Industries to discover new issues with the multiplayer, fix bugs, and to get player feedback to make changes before the game officially launches this holiday season.
YouTube channel ElAnalistaDaBits has put the technical preview through some testing to see how well it is running. The game on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X will have a Quality and Performance mode at launch, however, this isn't present in the Technical Preview.
The Halo Infinite Technical Preview on Xbox Series X targets 4k and 120fps, Xbox Series S 1080p and 120fps, Xbox One X 4K and 30fps, and Xbox One 1080p and 30fp.
The game on the Xbox Series X currently struggles to maintain 4k and 120fps with it running around 120 fps most of the time with dips as low as 90fps. On Xbox Series S is runs at a mostly solid 120fps with a drop of a frame or two once in a while.
The game on the Xbox One X is able to maintain 30fps, while on the base Xbox One mainly sticks to 30fps, with the occasional drop in frames.
The frame rate issues are expected to be fixed by launch with more optimization and the use of dynamic resolution. The build version of the Technical Preview is a couple of months old.
Halo Infinite will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2021.
I personally would have preferred if they had aimed for 4k 60 fps with better graphics on Series X, since I like, like probably 70-80% of gamers, don't have a screen capable of higher than 60 fps. As it stands, the graphics on multiplayer are a tad disappointing, and aiming for 60 fps with better graphics would have fixed that.
But I'm loving the MP gameplay, it's better than the previous two 343 made Halo's on multiplayer, they managed the perfect balance of classic Halo mechanics and modern shooter mechanics. The maps are all 3 well designed, the new weapons are mostly good, the new battlepass system seems way better than the randomized lootboxes of Halo 5. The soundtrack is the best in the series since Marty moved on to Destiny, and the rest of the audio design is fantastic with Windows Sonic turned on on my headset (might get Dolby Atmos license for even better audio).
I don't disagree about the FPS vs. graphics tradeoff. However, we have to keep in mind that this game is intended to remain current for a while (especially the multiplayer). As time goes by, more and more gamers will have screens capable of displaying 120fps content. So, they may be taking a longer term view here.
Xbox One, and Xbox X, play at 28-30fps, against Series S/X that play around 83-120 fps ? in a competitive multiplayer game? sounds fair.
I would be surprised if there isn't an optional 60 fps reduced resolution mode for Xbox One at release. That will level the playing field alot, because probably less than 20% of gamers have 120hz screens currently.