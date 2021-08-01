Halo Infinite Technical Preview Runs at 100 FPS or Higher on Xbox Series X|S - News

The first Halo Infinite Technical Preview is currently underway. It is being used by developer 343 Industries to discover new issues with the multiplayer, fix bugs, and to get player feedback to make changes before the game officially launches this holiday season.

YouTube channel ElAnalistaDaBits has put the technical preview through some testing to see how well it is running. The game on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X will have a Quality and Performance mode at launch, however, this isn't present in the Technical Preview.

The Halo Infinite Technical Preview on Xbox Series X targets 4k and 120fps, Xbox Series S 1080p and 120fps, Xbox One X 4K and 30fps, and Xbox One 1080p and 30fp.

The game on the Xbox Series X currently struggles to maintain 4k and 120fps with it running around 120 fps most of the time with dips as low as 90fps. On Xbox Series S is runs at a mostly solid 120fps with a drop of a frame or two once in a while.

The game on the Xbox One X is able to maintain 30fps, while on the base Xbox One mainly sticks to 30fps, with the occasional drop in frames.

The frame rate issues are expected to be fixed by launch with more optimization and the use of dynamic resolution. The build version of the Technical Preview is a couple of months old.

Halo Infinite will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2021.

