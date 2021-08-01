PS5 Architect Mark Cerny Reveals His SSD of Choice to Expand PS5 Storage - News

/ 1,987 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

PlayStation 5 architect Mark Cerny, who also designed the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, via Twitter has revealed his SSD of choice to use as storage expansion in the PS5.

Cerny says he has opted to purchase a WD_BLACK SN850 with Heatsink. It is priced at $139.99 / £140.99 for 500GB, $249.99 / £218.99 for 1TB and $429.99 / £452.99 for 2TB.

You could buy the SSD for slightly less without a heatsink, however, Sony has recommended the use of a heatsink for expanding the PS5 storage with an SSD.

Western Digital last week announced its premium "WD_BLACK SN850 with Heatsink" SSD will work with the PlayStation 5.

Our solution to our very active two gamer PS5 household? His-and-hers SSDs :-)



Couple of awesome options for 7000MB/s, ended up putting my $$ down on this one. Going to be SWEEET!!! pic.twitter.com/6TuqPwK49x — Mark Cerny (@cerny) August 1, 2021

Sony Interactive Entertainment last week began to roll out PlayStation 5 system software beta version 2.0-04.00.00 to users who are in the PlayStation 5 system software beta program.

The PS5 system software beta update adds support to expand the console's storage with an M.2 SSD. You will need an M.2 SSD that’s PCIe Gen 4 and has read speeds of 5,500MB/s or faster and a of 250 GB minimum and no larger than 4 TB.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles