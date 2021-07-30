Port Royale 4 Arrives September 10 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Gaming Minds Studios announced Port Royale 4 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on September 10.

View the next-generation announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Port Royale 4, set sail and join the colonial powers of Spain, England, France and the Netherlands in their fight for supremacy of the Caribbean in the 17th century. Take control of a colony as a young and ambitious governor and learn what it takes to manage and grow a small settlement into a bustling trader city.

Develop production chains connecting multiple islands and create complex trade routes across the Caribbean, covering the ever-growing needs of multiple cities. Make use of the detailed sea map to avoid stormy weather regions, cliffs, or shallow waters. Fulfill tasks for your nation’s viceroy, earning more fame to unlock town buildings, ships and more. Conquer the cities of rival nations or hunt down their fleets with a letter of marque while also keeping a keen eye out for pirates and other privateers.

In Port Royale 4, combat encounters are turn-based, with up to eight ships battling at once. Turn the tide with tactical captain manuvers to ensure a glorious victory each and every fight.

Key Features:

Choose from four colonial powerhouses: England, France, Spain and the Netherlands, each providing different benefits and unique gameplay styles.

Four single player campaigns following each nation on a path to glory.

Appoint a leader from four different character classes: The Explorer, Merchant, Buccaneer, and Pirate.

Establish and manage trade with 60 Caribbean cities in a huge game world.

Navigate cliffs, shallow waters and stormy weather regions to optimize your trade routes.

Choose from 50 buildings to produce goods such as rum and luxuries.

Construct town buildings with neighborhood effects to optimize productivity and manage the happiness of your citizens.

Sail 18 historically authentic ships from the late 16th and 17th centuries.

Engage in tactical, turn-based naval battles with powerful captains.

Unlock licenses, building permits, new buildings and ships by growing reputation within your chosen nation.

