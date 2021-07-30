Forza Motorsport 7 to be Pulled From Sale on September 15 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 519 Views
Turn 10 community manager Jacob Norwood in a blog post announced the racing game, Forza Motorsport 7, will be reaching its end of life on September 15. This means the game and its DLC will no longer be available for purchase in the Microsoft Store or available with Xbox Game Pass.
After September 15, players who own the game will still be able to download and play the game, including DLC. Multiplayer and online services will also remain available for those that own the game.
For Xbox Game Pass players who have purchased DLC will get a token for the game through Xbox Message Center, so they can continue to play Forza Motorsport 7. Token distribution will be through August 2. If you have not received your Token you can contact Xbox Support here.
If you have not played the game it will be discounted by 75 percent to $9.99 until September 15.
Forza Motorsport 7 released for the Xbox One and PC on October 3, 2017.
Wow, the game is less than 4 years old and they won't renew the license. Didn't Phil just state recently that game preservation is important to them and game pass helps with that? Typical of that hypocrite I guess.
The title isn`t that old to be pulled away from sale, but well, digital have this type of stuff.
I thought the whole thing was "first party games never leave game pass"?
As long as they don't get pulled from Xbox as a whole for licensing or other problematic reasons obviously. How is Microsoft supposed to let in on Gamepass forever when they aren't allowed to offer the game anymore for legal reasons?
I knew that wouldn't be the case. But I think MS should have clarified licensed titles would be affected.
This is bad considering its the best sim racer on the platform. That means there are no more Forza sim games on the Xbox store when this leaves. MS really needs to fix this problem ASAP.
Either way, I just bought the complete versions of Forza Horizon 4 and Forza 7 for $20 each.
This isn't unusual for Forza games, they are always removed from the marketplaces after 4 years. It's due to car licenses expiring in both Forza series and also music licenses expiring in Forza Horizon games, it costs alot to renew those licenses, more than the extra sales they would get after 4 years on the market are worth.
What is unusual is that Forza Motorsport 7 is being removed from the market before it's successor releases. Turn 10 and Playground usually manage to release their next games before the end of life for their previous game, for instance Forza Horizon 5 later this year will be releasing about 10 months before Forza Horizon 4 is delisted in September 2022. Turn 10 has been taking their time developing the upcoming Forza Motorsport reboot for Xbox Series, it will likely release 5 years after Motorsport 7, in September-November 2022 most likely.
I dont get it... why would it be pulled from Game Pass?
Because they want people to play horizons when it launches and pay all the dlc that comes with it.