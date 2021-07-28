Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 6 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 11-17 - Sales

/ 5,635 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 339,862 units sold for the week ending July 17, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 88.84 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 200,075 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 124,720 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.17 million units.

Following adjustments to our estimates, the Xbox Series X|S crossed six million units sold worldwide for the week ending July 10.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 23,440 units, the Xbox One sold 10,962 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 547 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 62,702 units (-15.6%). The PlayStation 4 is down 114,193 (-83.0%), the Xbox One is down 16,525 units (-60.1%), and the 3DS is down 6,359 units (-92.1%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 339,862 ( 88,835,835 ) PlayStation 5 - 200,075 ( 10,011,011 ) Xbox Series X|S - 124,720 ( 6,173,464 ) PlayStation 4 - 23,440 ( 115,836,118 ) Xbox One - 10,962 ( 50,212,016 ) 3DS - 547 ( 75,938,859 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 128,665 PlayStation 5 - 72,523 Xbox Series X|S - 71,913 PlayStation 4 - 9,629 Xbox One - 8,229

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 106,491 PlayStation 5 - 86,180 Xbox Series X|S - 36,143 PlayStation 4 - 11,570 Xbox One - 2,179 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 90,987 PlayStation 5 - 34,896 Xbox Series X|S - 12,582 PlayStation 4 - 1,614 3DS - 547 (Japan only) Xbox One - 342

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,719 PlayStation 5 - 6,476 Xbox Series X|S - 4,082 PlayStation 4 - 627 Xbox One - 212

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles