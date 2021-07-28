By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 6 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 11-17

Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 6 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 11-17 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 5,635 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 339,862 units sold for the week ending July 17, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 88.84 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 200,075 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 124,720 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.17 million units. 

Following adjustments to our estimates, the Xbox Series X|S crossed six million units sold worldwide for the week ending July 10. 

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 23,440 units, the Xbox One sold 10,962 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 547 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 62,702 units (-15.6%). The PlayStation 4 is down 114,193 (-83.0%), the Xbox One is down 16,525 units (-60.1%), and the 3DS is down 6,359 units (-92.1%).

PS5 Sales, Xbox Series X and S Sales, Switch Sales

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 339,862 (88,835,835)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 200,075 (10,011,011)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 124,720 (6,173,464)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 23,440 (115,836,118)
  5. Xbox One - 10,962 (50,212,016)
  6. 3DS - 547 (75,938,859)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 128,665
  2. PlayStation 5 - 72,523
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 71,913
  4. PlayStation 4 - 9,629
  5. Xbox One - 8,229
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 106,491
  2. PlayStation 5 - 86,180
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 36,143
  4. PlayStation 4 - 11,570
  5. Xbox One - 2,179
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 90,987
  2. PlayStation 5 - 34,896
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 12,582
  4. PlayStation 4 - 1,614
  5. 3DS - 547 (Japan only)
  6. Xbox One - 342
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 13,719
  2. PlayStation 5 - 6,476
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,082
  4. PlayStation 4 - 627
  5. Xbox One - 212

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

19 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
trunkswd (9 hours ago)

With new sales information from Sony we were one week ahead of PS5 topping 10 million, so we adjusted our estimates down by 199,000 and have it just topping 10 million on July 17. With new Xbox Series X|S sales information we adjusted it up by 116,800.

  • +15
icykai trunkswd (9 hours ago)

Thank you very much for your hard work boss. I'm sorry to ask this, but when can we get PS5 vs Wii. For the sake of faster console to milestones 10-70 mil. Again, thank you very much.

  • +7
trunkswd icykai (9 hours ago)

PS5 vs Wii is making more and more sense to do. I've added it to the list of monthly sales comparisons. I'll try to get to it soon.

  • +10
icykai trunkswd (9 hours ago)

Thank you for the quick reply and thank you for your efforts.

  • +11
trunkswd icykai (9 hours ago)

No problem. I am all for taking suggestions from readers for new sales comparison articles.

  • +11
Greenfox (9 hours ago)

Bad week for Switch (not in sales, but in comparison to 2020). I guess it must be the response to the OLED version.

  • +5
trunkswd Greenfox (9 hours ago)

It is mainly Japan as to why it is down year-on-year. Rest of the world is fairly close to 2020.

  • +7
Greenfox trunkswd (9 hours ago)

Thanks for the information. And do you know why? Is it a stock shortage in Japan again?

  • +4
trunkswd Greenfox (9 hours ago)

As someone who doesn't live in Japan I am not sure. Either shortages or people in Japan are waiting for the OLED model. Or a bit of both.

  • +4
Greenfox trunkswd (8 hours ago)

OK, thanks for your quick response! It seems that not only Switch sales has fallen in Japan these last two weeks, also PS5 and XS... Maybe there is a general stock shortage in Japan (pure speculation). Or maybe with the olympic games they are already too distracted... Well, with the preparations.

  • 0
trunkswd Greenfox (8 hours ago)

Xbox Series sales actually went up. Not that going from 1,082 to 1,798 is anything amazing. Though, it is doing better than the Xbox One did in Japan.

  • 0
Greenfox trunkswd (8 hours ago)

Yes, but I mean 2 weeks or earlier (June, by the way). Switch has gone from averages of 75-85 to 64, PS5 from 15-23 to 10, and XS from 2-4 to 1-1.5. Although you're right that SX sales in Japan are too low to be able to affirm a decline...

  • 0
Torpoleon trunkswd (8 hours ago)

Handhelds seem to be more popular in Japan than the rest of the world, so people are probably waiting for the Switch OLED, which is obviously more tailored to people who prefer handheld mode.

  • 0
Slownenberg (8 hours ago)

PS5 and XBSeries both doing great in hardware sales so far, though not so much in software. Switch getting a bit slow this summer compared to how it has been, though definitely possible people are waiting to get the OLED model. Mario Party + OLED + Pokemon D&P remake should blow the holiday quarter out of the water but this quarter will be slow compared to what Switch has done since the start of 2020.

  • +4
Elputoxd (6 hours ago)

Daniel Ahmad says Xbox had sold 6.5 million by June 30. He's usually really reliable, I think you should change your numbers.

  • +2
Machina Elputoxd (6 hours ago)

He estimates 6.5 million sell-in, so that's shipped. Will has adjusted Xbox Series up slightly today, which should better match that.

  • +3
trunkswd Machina (6 hours ago)

To add what Machina said, it generally takes anywhere from 4-5 weeks to ship consoles from the manufacturer to retailers around the world. With our weekly numbers that would be around 500,000 difference, plus we know there are Series S consoles sitting on shelves in Europe.

  • +1
kazuyamishima trunkswd (5 hours ago)

We have plenty of Series S here in Australia too :)

  • 0
trunkswd kazuyamishima (5 hours ago)

Good to know. Opposite of Series X that sells out almost immediately.

  • 0