Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 6 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 11-17 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 5,635 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 339,862 units sold for the week ending July 17, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 88.84 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 200,075 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 124,720 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.17 million units.
Following adjustments to our estimates, the Xbox Series X|S crossed six million units sold worldwide for the week ending July 10.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 23,440 units, the Xbox One sold 10,962 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 547 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 62,702 units (-15.6%). The PlayStation 4 is down 114,193 (-83.0%), the Xbox One is down 16,525 units (-60.1%), and the 3DS is down 6,359 units (-92.1%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 339,862 (88,835,835)
- PlayStation 5 - 200,075 (10,011,011)
- Xbox Series X|S - 124,720 (6,173,464)
- PlayStation 4 - 23,440 (115,836,118)
- Xbox One - 10,962 (50,212,016)
- 3DS - 547 (75,938,859)
- Switch - 128,665
- PlayStation 5 - 72,523
- Xbox Series X|S - 71,913
- PlayStation 4 - 9,629
- Xbox One - 8,229
- Switch - 106,491
- PlayStation 5 - 86,180
- Xbox Series X|S - 36,143
- PlayStation 4 - 11,570
- Xbox One - 2,179
- Switch - 90,987
- PlayStation 5 - 34,896
- Xbox Series X|S - 12,582
- PlayStation 4 - 1,614
- 3DS - 547 (Japan only)
- Xbox One - 342
- Switch - 13,719
- PlayStation 5 - 6,476
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,082
- PlayStation 4 - 627
- Xbox One - 212
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
With new sales information from Sony we were one week ahead of PS5 topping 10 million, so we adjusted our estimates down by 199,000 and have it just topping 10 million on July 17. With new Xbox Series X|S sales information we adjusted it up by 116,800.
Bad week for Switch (not in sales, but in comparison to 2020). I guess it must be the response to the OLED version.
OK, thanks for your quick response! It seems that not only Switch sales has fallen in Japan these last two weeks, also PS5 and XS... Maybe there is a general stock shortage in Japan (pure speculation). Or maybe with the olympic games they are already too distracted... Well, with the preparations.
PS5 and XBSeries both doing great in hardware sales so far, though not so much in software. Switch getting a bit slow this summer compared to how it has been, though definitely possible people are waiting to get the OLED model. Mario Party + OLED + Pokemon D&P remake should blow the holiday quarter out of the water but this quarter will be slow compared to what Switch has done since the start of 2020.
Daniel Ahmad says Xbox had sold 6.5 million by June 30. He's usually really reliable, I think you should change your numbers.
We have plenty of Series S here in Australia too :)