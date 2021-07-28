Former Naughty Dog and Infinity Ward Vets Form New AAA Studio That's No Moon - News

Former Naughty Dog, Infinity Ward, Electronic Arts, and Bungie veterans have formed a new AAA studio called That's No Moon, according to a report from GamesIndustry.

The new studio has secured a $100 million investment from Crossfire studio Smilegate. The money will be used to develop its first title, which is a story-driven action-adventure game.

The first title will be Taylor Kurosaki as creative director, who was a narrative design lead at Naughty Dog and studio narrative director at Infinity Ward. Jacob Minkoff will also be the game director, who was the former lead game designer on the Last of Us and design director of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Staff for That's No Moon is based in Los Angeles and San Diego, while the team is expected to grow to nearly 100 by 2022.

Other That's No Moon founding members includes:

Michael Mumbauer (CEO, former head of PlayStation's Visual Arts Group)

Tina Kowalewski (chief strategy officer, current EVP and board member of Giant Squid and former director of product development at Sony's Santa Monica Studio)

Nick Kononelos (COO, former senior development director at EA)

Barry Genova (CTO, formerly foundation engineering lead at Bungie)

George Allison (CFO, former head of finance for the Global Services Division at PlayStation)

We started That's No Moon with a singular vision of creating unforgettable stories and characters that will define and extend beyond our medium," said Mumbauer. "I'm proud to share that ambition with such a talented team of creators and our incredible partners at Smilegate."

