Ankora: Lost Days Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox, and PC

Developer Chibig has announced Ankora: Lost Days for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam in 2022. Specific PlayStation and Xbox consoles were not revealed.

Here is an overview of the game:

Ankora: Lost Days mixes terraforming, crafting and exploring mechanics in a wild planet with a colorful style. Mun must learn to overcome obstacles: rivers, lakes and waterfalls, mountains, level jumps… And many monsters. She will soon learn to make her own paths, because Ankora is a unique and changing planet.

Key Features:

Mun will need to craft her own tools to collect the necessary resources for her adventure. Play at your own pace, enjoying the small details of Ankora and its inhabitants.

Use the hammer to build structures, the shovel to dig and modify the terrain and other tools to collect resources from the planet. Use the bow and the spike to survive the biomes and dangers in Ankora.

Level up with each action and learn new recipes, skills in order to improve your chances of surviving.

Visuals inspired by the Studio Ghibli films like Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. A modern setting in a fantasy universe.

