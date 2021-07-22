GRID Legends Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters during EA Play Live announced GRID Legends for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2022.

"GRID Legends combines everything our players love and adds more exhilarating race features, including our new epic story mode," said GRID Legends director Chris Smith. "We’re giving players more variety and choice, whether that’s creating their ultimate races using our race creator or bringing back the community-requested Drift mode. This is just the start of the journey, and we can’t wait to reveal more in the coming months."

View the official reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

GRID Legends is a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling motorsport action, incredible race variety and an immersive story that puts the player at the heart of the action. Featuring the series’ renowned race handling, GRID Legends delivers exciting, unpredictable racing across traditional race tracks and city circuits. The game also boasts a race creator that will enable players to select mixed-class vehicles and battle across all circuits, including new city locations, London and Moscow.

The legendary GRID World Series returns and, this year, players are front and centre in a fly-on-the-wall documentary that captures every moment on and off the track. Drivers encounter fierce personalities, internal team politics and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, which hopes to take a sixth World Championship. Developed using innovative virtual production, which brings players closer to the action, the underdog tale features an eclectic cast, including award-winning British actor Ncuti Gatwa.

GRID Legends delivers drama across every inch of the track. Unique driver personality AI creates unpredictable racing as cars jostle for a place on the podium. Compete on over 130 routes, including real-life tracks such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, to iconic GRID city circuits like San Francisco, Paris, and more. Race and upgrade over 100 vehicles from classic touring cars to big rigs, single-seaters, to stadium trucks. With the inclusion of the race creator, players can take their favourite mixed-class rides onto the track and battle it out online.

