Assassin's Creed Art Director Leaves Ubisoft After 16 Years

Assassin’s Creed art director Raphael Lacoste who has spent over 16 years working on Ubisoft announced via Twitter he has left the company. He worked at Ubisoft from 2002 to 2007, then returned to the company in 2010.

He was the art director on eight Assassin’s Creed titles, including the most recent entry in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. He also worked on Origins, Black Flag, Revelations, and the first game in the series. Lacoste also worked on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Warrior Within, and The Two Thrones.

"It is not without emotions I have to tell you that after 8 assassins, 16 years at Ubisoft I have decided to set sails on new adventures and challenges," said Lacoste. "I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart our wonderful community and the incredible talents I’ve had the chance to collaborate with, over these amazing years.

"Thank you too, Ubisoft, for your trust and the fantastic projects we brought to life together! Bye for now, these years will remain unforgettable.

"Ubisoft has been a nice home for me for 16 years, and I am very touched about this, the trust they gave me as well as the opportunities, but it was time to do another leap of faith."

