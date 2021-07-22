Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Launches September 30 for Consoles and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Maze Theory announced Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 30.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Wield the sonic screwdriver as you join the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker) on a quest to save the universe, and meet the Tenth Doctor along the way (voiced by David Tennant in a guest appearance).

Experience an unforgettable adventure through space and time, face terrifying monsters and solve a mind-bending mystery!

Key Features:

Original Doctor Who Story – Enter the Chaosverse, where reality itself is threatened by a series of time-breaking glitches, and partner with two formidable Doctors as you seek to uncover a deeper mystery.

– Enter the Chaosverse, where reality itself is threatened by a series of time-breaking glitches, and partner with two formidable Doctors as you seek to uncover a deeper mystery. New Nemesis Revealed – Confront a terrifying new threat and face classic Doctor Who monsters, including Daleks, Weeping Angels and Cybermen.

– Confront a terrifying new threat and face classic Doctor Who monsters, including Daleks, Weeping Angels and Cybermen. Thrilling Adventure Gameplay – Now for non-virtual reality platforms, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality features brand-new gameplay, new challenges and new locations to explore, with a reimagined and expanded story that builds on the previous game The Edge of Time.

