Lemnis Gate Delayed to September 28

Publisher Frontier Foundry and developer Ratloop Games Canada have delayed the turn-based combat strategy first-person shooter, Lemnis Gate, from August 3 to September 28. It will be available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

"Our vision with Lemnis Gate is to create a fresh new gaming experience that appeals to both first-person shooter and strategy players alike, where both skill and tactical planning are equally important to master," reads a statement from Ratloop Games Canada. "We’ve loved the reception and support we’ve seen so far from everyone and it’s absolutely mind-blowing, an an indie team, to see such excitement for a game we are so passionate about.

"Unfortunately, as we approach launch it has become clear that we need a little more time to ensure everyone has a great experience from day one. Our team motto has always been 'gameplay first' and we wouldn’t be staying true to ourselves if we didn’t take the extra time to get it right. With this in mind, we’ve made the difficult decision to move the launch of Lemnis Gate to September 28.

"We want to thank you for your understanding and for sharing in our dream, and our publishing partner Frontier Foundry for their continued support. Whilst it will be a little longer until you can experience the full game, we are still incredibly excited to welcome you to the beta next week and we can’t wait for you to get your first taste of Lemnis Gate."

A message from Ratloop Games Canada about Lemnis Gate: pic.twitter.com/5Luy6D4q9I — Ratloop Canada 🎮 Lemnis Gate (@RatloopCanada) July 15, 2021

