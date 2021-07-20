Resident Evil Village Adds Support for FidelityFX Super Resolution on PC - News

Capcom has announced a new update has been released for the PC version of Resident Evil Village.

The update has added support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). It supports higher frame rates and "improves the game experience." The update has also made adjustments to optimize the anti-piracy technology.

This update will hopefully fix the reported performance issues for the PC version of the game.

An important update for Resident Evil Village players on Steam:



- FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) from AMD is now supported. FSR supports higher frame rates on PC for an improved gaming experience.

- Adjustments have been made to optimize the anti-piracy technology. — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 20, 2021

AMD's FSR is available for development kits on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, so hopefully we will see it added to the console versions of the game soon.

Resident Evil Village launched for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 7.

