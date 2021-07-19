Tencent's TiMi Opens New AAA Studio in Montreal - News

TiMi Studio Group, who is owned by Tencent, has opened up a new studio in Montreal, Canada.

It will develop AAA, cross platform, open world, service focused games. TiMi Montreal joins TiMi LA and TiMi Seattle as the third AAA studio for TiMI in North America. It will launch for consoles and PC.

TiMi is best known for developing Call of Duty: Mobile, Honor of Kings, and the upcoming game Pokemon Unite.

"Our presence in North America has been several years in the making so to reach this point and share this news with you is great progress," said Vincent Gao, head of global game development for TiMi Studio Group. "We’ll keep working at it so we have more to share soon."

TiMi Montreal is committed to growing the local gaming ecosystem and support the growing local talent. The studio includes former Ubisoft, Google Stadia, EA, Rockstar Games, Bethesda Game Studios, Behaviour Interactive employees.

"The team in Montréal is just getting started, with several respected local game makers signing on with an extensive track record in the industry, including Ubisoft, Google Stadia, EA, Rockstar Games, Bethesda Game Studios, Behaviour Interactive, with a few consultants helping as well," said Gao.

"We don’t have a specific number to share now but we anticipate this will be a sizable team because of the nature of the project we are working on. TiMi Montréal is creating a triple-A open-world game, big enough to contain rich content and to enable player exploration."

Thanks, VentureBeat.

