Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 11, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V after topping the charts last week drops down to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to take third place.

NBA 2K21 drops from third to fourth place, while FIFA 21 drops from second to fifth place. Mario Golf: Super Rush drops one spot to sixth place, while Just Dance 2021 remains in seventh place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K21 FIFA 21 Mario Golf: Super Rush Just Dance 2021 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Ring Fit Adventure

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

