Metroid Dread Map New Features Include Icon Highlight, Hidden Item Hints, More

As Nintendo points out in new blog post for Metroid Dread the Metroid series doesn't follow a linear path to reach the end of a stage, but the levels are exploratory and maze-like.

Nintendo has revealed the map in the game has evolved when compared to previous entries in the series and is no longer simple cell-based. The map is now a more detailed navigational tool providing far more information.

Read the details on the improvements to the map below:

Icon Highlight - This feature allows you to highlight and view the same type of icons across all area maps. It can be extremely handy when looking for places you can newly explore after obtaining an ability.

Marker - Place up to six markers of different colors anywhere you’d like on the map. These markers will also appear on your minimap during gameplay.

Zoom - You can zoom in and out on the map screen to get a better look at things.

Hidden item hints - Glowing places on the map indicate there are hidden items within that range.

Expand the minimap - During normal gameplay, pressing the Left Directional Button on the Joy-Con controller will expand your view of the minimap in the top-right corner of the screen.

Metroid Dread will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 8.

