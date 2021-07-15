Party Game My Singing Monsters Playground Launches in November - News

Developer Big Blue Bubble announced the party game, My Singing Monsters Playground, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in November.

Here is an overview of the game:

My Singing Monsters Playground has players take control of their favorite Monsters and compete in a tournament of Monster-game madness! Set across various locations from the world of My Singing Monsters, players are able to explore their favorite Islands for the first time and see them come to life in an immersive 3D world. With three different modes and over 20 games to compete in, My Singing Monsters Playground is bursting with fun for friends and families of all ages to discover.

Key Features:

Seven Playable Monsters – Mammott, Furcorn, Pom Pom, Entbrat, Pango, Congle, and Kayna.

– Mammott, Furcorn, Pom Pom, Entbrat, Pango, Congle, and Kayna. Unlockable Costumes – In addition to their default look, each Monster has three unlockable costumes that players can use in-game.

– In addition to their default look, each Monster has three unlockable costumes that players can use in-game. Game Modes – Monster-lovers can play with friends or solo in three different game modes including Party Tournament, Single-Player Gauntlet, or Free Play. With a mix of two-versus-two games and more than 20 games, My Singing Monsters Playground lets players battle it out for Singing Monster supremacy.

