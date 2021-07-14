Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights Announced for iOS and Android - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Square Enix has announced Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights for iOS and Android. No release date was given. The game will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights is the latest smartphone entry in the Bravely series, whose total worldwide shipments and digital sales have surpassed over three million units since the release of the original Bravely Default in 2012. It is an RPG featuring both original characters and popular returning characters from throughout the series.

The Series’ Familiar Battle System Optimized for Smartphones

The series’ turn-based command battles, which use its trademark “Brave & Default” battle system, have been optimized for smartphones for the first time. Enjoy unique and strategic battles using the series’ familiar system.

An Original Story Where Various Worlds Cross Over

The story is written by Keiichi Ajiro, who has worked on the scenario for other entries in the Bravely series. Players can enjoy an original story where various worlds in the Bravely series cross over.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles