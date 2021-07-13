Persona 25th Anniversary Site Teases 7 New Projects to be Announced by Fall 2022 - News

posted 2 hours ago

The Persona series 25th anniversary website is now live and it teases seven projects. These projects are set to be announced from September 2021 and fall 2022.

"As of 2021, the Persona series has sold over 15 million copies worldwide," reads the website via a translation by Gematsu.

"To all of our fans that have supported us for so long, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And this coming September, the Persona series will finally celebrate its 25th anniversary.

"To show our gratitude, we’re preparing a number of celebrations over the one year period from September 2021 to fall 2022.

"From 25th anniversary goods and various events to game news and more, we will be making all sorts of anniversary announcements. Please look forward to them."

