Cruis’n Blast Launches September 14 for Switch

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Raw Thrills announced Cruis’n Blast will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 14.

The game supports Japanese, French, German, Dutch, Chinese, English, Spanish, Italian, and Korean languages and is 3.6 GB in size.

View the latest trailer on the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Cruis’n is Back!

The arcade hit Cruis’n Blast is speeding onto Nintendo Switch!

Blast your way through nearly 30 over-the-top tracks.

Grab the wheel of 23 custom rides from licensed supercars to monster trucks and unicorns!

Up to four players can race together, so pick your favorite vehicle and hit the road!

