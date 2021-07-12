Final Fantasy XIV Digital Version Sold Out on Square Enix Store - News

Final Fantasy XIV has been enjoying a surge in popularity this year. This is even before the Endwalker expansion releases later this year.

A Reddit user spotted that even the digital version of the game on the Square Enix store is sold out. This could mean that Square Enix is out of pre-generated codes and needs to make more, or it is possible the servers have been hitting the max number of players.

Final Fantasy XIV had surpassed 22 million registered users worldwide in April of this year.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam on November 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

