Final Fantasy XVI Scenario and Voice Recording is Nearly Complete - News

/ 66 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

Final Fantasy XVI producer Yoshida during a talk session of Final Fantasy XIV: The 7th 14-Hour Broadcast revealed the scenario and voice recording for the game is nearly complete. This includes English voice-overs.

Yoshida added he is "not holding back more information just for the sake of it." He wants the next showing of the game to "convince everyone to buy the game."

"The visual quality is a given but battles, and other unannounced major features will be included, and I want to present it like “Bam!” So nothing new until I’m satisfied," said Yoshida.

Yoshida went on to say that he wants to showcase the game at Tokyo Game Show, however, he doesn't think they can meet the deadline.

"I was thinking of showing something for Tokyo Game Show, but I don’t think we can meet that deadline, probably," he said. "I want to show you guys something, but hope you can understand. You’re going to be able to play it once it’s out anyway."

Final Fantasy XVI is in development for PlayStation 5.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles