Moss: Book II Announced for PlayStation VR

Polyarc during today's State of Play announced Moss: Book II for PlayStation VR.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game via the PlayStation Blog:

In Moss, players built an extraordinary bond with Quill. They not only lifted her up guiding her throughout gameplay, but they also reached into the world as their own character—their every action had an impact. Players will return to this role in Book II with the story picking up right where things left off following the successful rescue of uncle Argus. Their adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant leading the Arcane forces has turned its focus on Quill and is now on the hunt for her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, Quill’s journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can help as she works to save the world from a great unmaking.

Our hope with Book II is that players are once again reminded of the joy of physical interaction and the power of the emotional feedback they can experience within VR. Meeting up with Quill and her uncle again in the world of Moss isn’t from an outside vantage point—players are physically inside of the world, and they share a real presence with those characters. It’s that immersion that makes the journey feel all the more real and the stakes even higher.

Within Book II, players will be treated to new mechanics, environments, enemies, and abilities. Along with new weapons like the hammer and nature attunement ability for creating new pathways for exploration, we were excited to build upon the player’s ability to charge Quill’s weapons. This not only provides Quill unique ways to solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and defeat enemies, but it feels really good to be able to reach out and connect with her through that kind of teamwork.

