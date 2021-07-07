Upcoming Super Mario Movie to be Exclusive to Peacock in the US Once it Leaves Theaters - News

/ 306 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Universal has struck a deal with Peacock that will make sure all Universal, DreamWorks and Illumination films will release on Peacock in the US no more than four months after they hit theaters, according to a Reuters report.

The list of movies that will be exclusive to Peacock once they leave theaters include the upcoming animated Super Mario movie, which is in production at Illumination, as well as Jurassic World: Dominion, a new movie from Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele, new Minions movies, and new Puss in Boots films.

The deal is for the Pay-One window, which the period after the movie has left theaters and play on streaming services or cable channels. This window usually lasts 18 months.

The Universal and Peacock deal splits the Pay-One window into three segments. New movies will go to Peacock for the first and last four months of the 18 month period. For the 10 months in-between, Universal will offer the films to other distributors to license.

By showcasing content across multiple platforms throughout the Pay-One window, (Universal) titles will constantly refresh across the streaming ecosystem ensuring no title or platform is oversaturated," said Universal in a statement.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles