Among Us Collector's Editions Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Publisher Maximum Games and developer Innersloth have announced three Among Us Collector's Editions for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will launch at retailers later this year.

Here is an overview of the different Among Us Collector's Editions:

Among Us base game and all of the downloadable content items: Airship Polus and MIRA HQ skins Hamster pet Bedcrab pet Brainslug pet Stickmin pet Mini Crewmate bundle

base game and all of the downloadable content items: Retail-exclusive downloadable content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet by Alyssa Herman

One of 12 special Mira HQ holographic access cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld map poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for six PC / phone wallpapers by Amy Liu

Among Us base game and all of the downloadable content items: Airship Polus and MIRA HQ skins Hamster pet Bedcrab pet Brainslug pet Stickmin pet Mini Crewmate bundle

base game and all of the downloadable content items: Retail-exclusive downloadable content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet by Alyssa Herman

One of 12 special Mira HQ holographic access cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld map poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for six PC / phone wallpapers by Amy Liu

Crewmate vs. Impostor lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate plush by Hannako Lambert

“Spinning Into Space” enamel spinner pin by Cynthia Her

Limited edition Impostor Edition box

Among Us base game and all of the downloadable content items: Airship Polus and MIRA HQ skins Hamster pet Bedcrab pet Brainslug pet Stickmin pet Mini Crewmate bundle

base game and all of the downloadable content items: Retail-exclusive downloadable content

Limited edition Among Us SteelBook

Among Us SteelBook Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet by Alyssa Herman

One of 12 special Mira HQ holographic access cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld map poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for six PC / phone wallpapers by Amy Liu

Crewmate vs. Impostor lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate plush by Hannako Lambert

“Spinning Into Space” enamel spinner pin by Cynthia Her

Crewmate fleece blanket by Hannako Lambert

Red Impostor beanie by Hannako Lambert

Limited edition Ejected Edition box

