Avalanche CEO: 'Xbox Game Pass Has Been Really Great for Us' - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Avalanche Studios, the studio best known for developing the Just Cause series, during E3 2021 announced "cooperative smuggler’s paradise," Contraband, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass.

Avalanche Studios CEO CEO Pim Holfve in an interview with GamesIndustry said Xbox Game Pass has been a good thing for them

"Game Pass has been really great for us, especially if we look at our self-published title," said Holfve. "TheHunter: Call of the Wild helped us prove our service model and Xbox Game Pass was fantastic because we were able to reach so many more players.

"It's a good way for people to try [the game], and since we have such a massive DLC catalogue for that title -- over 20 DLCs -- it's a beautiful way of getting people in, getting engaged and showing that it's a stellar game. Then people are really tempted to buy more. So the business model really works to our advantage."

Holve added the studio has a great relationship with Microsoft and working with the first-party company made a lot of sense due to the scale of the game.

"We've had a great relationship with Microsoft, and working with a first party has been intriguing as well, seeing what that actually means in terms of support and getting closer to the hardware," he said. "It's a new type of partnership for us. We've had fantastic partnerships with Square Enix, Bethesda and Warner Bros, but those are not the same as first-party."

"[It] made a lot of sense to work with Xbox on this because of the grandness of [the project]. It's not a concept we would pitch to every publisher."

The goal of having Contraband on Xbox Game Pass is to grow its userbase and they know that by doing this will see the money and revenue come in.

"Our main key objective is growing our userbase... even if it's not ours directly -- in this case, it's going to be Xbox's," Holfve said. "But we know that if we grow the userbase, we know that the money and revenue will come. The main motivator for us as a company is not cash, it's entertainment -- we're entertaining vast numbers of people."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles