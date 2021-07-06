Session Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 109 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

Publisher Nacon and developer crea-ture Studios announced the skateboarding game, Session, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. A release date was not announced.

Session is available now on the Xbox One via Game Preview and PC via Steam Early Access.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Creativity and freedom of expression: This, is Session. Pure, raw skateboarding. Forget about hand holding or turbo timers, just go tame that concrete!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles