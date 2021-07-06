Pokemon GO Surpasses $5 Billion in Revenue - News

Pokemon GO became a huge hit when it launched for mobile in 2016 and after five years continues to be one of the most popular titles on mobile devices.

Niantic's AR game has surpassed $5 billion in lifetime revenue, according to a new report from Sensor Tower. The game has managed to average $1 billion in revenue each year. The first half of 2021 is the best start ever for Pokemon GO in any give year as it has generated $641.6 million in revenue. This is 34 percent year-over-year.

The best year for Pokemon GO was 2020 with $1.3 billion in revenue worldwide. This is a 41 percent increase over 2019. So far in 2021 revenue is about half of what was earned in all of 2020.

The United States is the biggest market for Pokemon GO, with $1.9 billion in revenue generated lifetime. This is 36.6 percent of the worldwide title. Japan comes in second with 32 percent, followed by Germany with 5.4 percent.

Google Play beats out the App Store with 52.8 percent of the total revenue or $2.7 billion. The App Store has generated 47.2 percent or $2.4 billion.

Pokemon GO has been downloaded 632 million times. The US unsurprisingly comes in first with 115.5 million downloads, or 18.3 percent of the total.

