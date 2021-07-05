Assassin's Creed Valhalla Now Supports DualSense on PC - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition became the first game on PC to fully support the features of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

Ubisoft has updated the PC version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla to add support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller features including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. This update was first posted by VideoGamesChronicle editor Andy Robinson via Twitter.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in November 2020.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has quietly added DualSense support on PC.https://t.co/14NBqxr4DJ pic.twitter.com/Aj4tcHoXZm — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) July 5, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles