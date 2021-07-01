EA Play is 40 Minutes Long, 'Focus on Games Coming Out Soon' - News

Electronic Arts has released new details on its EA Play Live showcase, which will take place on July 22 starting with a short pre-show at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

The main showcase will be 40 minutes in length and focus on games coming out soon.

"The main show brings the real excitement, focusing on games that are coming out soon rather than in the all-to-distant future," said Electronic Arts chief marketing officer David Tinson.

"The show is a fast-paced one, coming in around 40 minutes and will feature what’s next for games like Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends. You’ll also see the first gameplay for Lost in Random, featuring explosive dice battles, time-freezing tactics and card collection."

BioWare did confirm via Twitter the next Mass Effect and Dragon Age games will not be at EA Play Live.

We’re hard at work creating the next @dragonage and @masseffect games and have some exciting stuff coming to @SWTOR this year. While we won’t be showing anything at EA Play Live, be sure to check out our SWTOR Livestream at 12PM PT today for info on what’s to come! — BioWare (@bioware) July 1, 2021

EA also announced ahead of the EA Play Live showcase will be EA Play Live Spotlight series that will happen throughout the month of July.

Check out the EA Play Live Spotlight series schedule below:

July 8 at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET: The Future of First-Person Shooters

The Series kicks off with an extensive discussion of two of our most exciting shooters: Apex Legends and the just-revealed Battlefield 2042 (special thanks to our Battlefield community for showing up to watch us during E3, we have more coming in July).

For the Spotlight, DICE’s General Manager Oskar Gabrielson and DICE LA’s General Manager Christian Grass, and Respawn’s Founder and Group GM Vince Zampella and Chad Grenier, Apex Game Director, will join host Stella Chung of IGN to discuss the Battlefield 2042 reveal, what to expect to see from both games on July 22nd as well as the future of FPS games as a whole.

July 13 at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET: EA <3s Independent Studios

We love seeing innovation in the industry and we love partnering with studios who have that same passion. So we’re devoting an entire Spotlight to the vital role indies play in the industry. Todd Martens of the Los Angeles Times will host a panel featuring Josef Fares of Hazelight (It Takes Two), Olov Redmalm of Zoink (Lost in Random), Mel Philips and Abubarker Salim of newcomers Silver Rain, and Guha Bala of Velan (Knockout City™). This is guaranteed to be a spirited and wide-ranging discussion!

July 19 at 4:00pm PT / 1:00am CET: Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting - How the Community is Shaping Madden NFL 22

Fans always influence their favorite games. This year, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 22 is taking that idea to a new level by putting the voice of the player at the heart of the development process earlier than ever via the Madden Design Council. Find out how fans impacted the development of Franchise Mode and helped bring to life highly requested features like Staff Management, weekly game strategy and a new scenario engine.Plus, did we mention you’ll get the first ever deep dive reveal of the brand new scouting feature coming to Madden NFL 22 via a live service update targeted in September? Join EA SPORTS’ Seann Graddy, Tom Lischke, and Andre Weingarten, as they come together to discuss the vision for their ultimate sandbox mode, Franchise. Not to mention, the panel will be hosted by Nick Mizesko, longtime play-by-play announcer for the Madden Championship Series.

July 20 at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET: More EA SPORTS!

Look, we’re not allowed to tell you much about this one yet, sorry. But we can say this Spotlight will highlight an extremely cool new addition to an extremely popular and long-running EA SPORTS franchise. We may have said too much already. Just keep your calendar free, OK?

