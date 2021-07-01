Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Update Improves Ray-Tracing - News

Insomniac Games released Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a launch title for the PlayStation 5 in November 2020, as well as on the PlayStation 4.

The Version 1.10 update has been released, which makes a number of fixes and improvements to the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

The ray-traced reflection quality has been improved in the Performance ray-tracing graphics mode. An issue with motion blur on certain pedestrians has also been fixed.

Read the patch notes below:

Global stability fixes and performance improvements

Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality in the Performance RT graphics mode

Fix for an issue with motion blur on certain pedestrians

