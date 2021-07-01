Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update Adds 120 Hz Display Mode, Stickers, More - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have released Version 1.002 for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The update for the game adds a 120 Hz Display Mode, new stickers, the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX, new color backgrounds in Photo Mode, bug fixes, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

New Features

Added new stickers

Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX

Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX in Photo Mode

Added the ability to toggle armor on or off while in Photo Mode

Added color backgrounds to Photo Mode

Added 120 Hz Display Mode, which reduces input latency when using a compatible display. In this mode, the frame rate target for the Fidelity graphics mode increases to 40 frames per second

Added "Skip Cutscenes" as bindable option for the D-pad

Added the option to disable the level up message and slowdown

General Fixes & Polish

Addressed an issue where a Glitch challenge could be played twice resulting in players being unable to complete one later

Addressed an issue where white cubes could appear in the opening cinematic

Addressed an issue where POIs could disappear.

Addressed an issue where characters could appear blurry in Photo Mode when the camera is very close.

Addressed an issue where the game could freeze during the grind rail tutorial.

Addressed an issue where killing Grunthors with Trudi would not count towards the Extinction Event Trophy

Addressed an issue where some Grunthors would not count towards the Extinction Event Trophy

Addressed an issue where the weapon wheel UI could become stuck on the screen

Addressed an issue where deployable weapons would stop attack pixelized enemies.

Addressed an issue where the RYNO would appear to not damage enemies.

Addressed an issue where the Weapon Vendor text was illegible in Retro Mode.

Addressed an issue where the camera could become stuck on Blizar

Addressed an issue where multiple environmental objects would not load on Cordelion

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck after completing the Clank puzzle on Sargasso

Addressed an issue where some Zurpstones would not longer appear on the map if the player leaves the planet.

Addressed an issue where Rivet would fall forever after respawning on Blizon

Addressed an issue where Clank lines would play incorrectly while at Zurkies

Addressed an issue where Goons could T-pose while dying

Addressed an issue where a section of rail would not spawn after respawning on Blizar

Addressed an issue where the game would appear very dark if Photo Mode was activated very quickly

Addressed an issue where some jumps would not be possible if the Glide Toggle was enabled

Addressed an issue where the player could fall endlessly during the Nefarious fight

Addressed an issue where changing the Graphics Mode setting while starting a Challenge Mode game would start a normal game instead

Addressed an issue where glove weapons would appear incorrectly in Photo Mode

Addressed an issue where certain Photo Mode filters could remove anti-aliasing in the main game

Improved stability

Various additional fixes and improvements

