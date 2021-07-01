INDIE Live Expo 2021 Winter to Take Place on November 6 - News

Organizer Ryu’s Office announced INDIE Live Expo 2021 Winter will take place on November 6. You will be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Bilibili in English, Japanese, and Chinese.

"Events are powerful milestones, but we know independent game creators need as much help as possible on a year-round basis," said Ryu’s Office founder Ryuta Konuma.

"It’s our dream that not only can we provide great chances to promote indie games to a worldwide audience, but to give our partners every advantage we can with our connections and great sponsors."

Here is an overview of INDIE Live Expo 2021 Winter:

INDIE Live Expo’s (ILE) fourth biannual show will feature new game reveals, updates for previously-released games, and spotlights on talented creators and their games, exposing them to ILE’s worldwide audience. The INDIE Live Expo Awards return for 2021, with the nominee voting period open now until Wednesday, September 30 at 7:59 a.m. PDT. An esteemed panel of judges from the international gaming media will determine the winners.

Winners of the inaugural INDIE Live Expo Awards included Hades receiving the ILE Award Grand Prize and Best “Game Feel” Award, which it split with Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Other winners included Helltaker earning the Best Characters Award; Craftopia with the Most Stream-Friendly Award; 5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel taking home the Rules of Play Award for having groundbreaking mechanics or rules, and more.

Independent developers interested in taking part can pre-register for this year’s event, with full registration opening later this summer. Submissions are open to both upcoming games and previously-released titles. Games on any platform are eligible, including PC, consoles, VR, mobile devices, and even retro systems like the MSX.

Along with aiming to raise the bar from last year’s show, the ILE team wants to support developers year-round with a number of initiatives. The first of these is the INDIE Live Expo Letter, a digital magazine that provides developers and publishers with information and opportunities to get the word out about their titles.

