Halo Infinite is Not a 'Make or Break' Situation for the Franchise, Says Phil Spencer

Halo Infinite was originally planned as a launch title for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020, however, after it clearly had technical issues during its gameplay reveal demo in July 2020, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries decided to delay the game to Holiday 2021.

Halo Infinite, along with Forza Horizon 5, is the biggest first-party release for Xbox this year. The multiplayer for the game will also for the first time in franchise history be free-to-play.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN did say that the upcoming shooter is not a make or break situation for the franchise.

"I don’t know if this is what you want me to say or not, like when I think about the community but I’m just being honest, I don’t think about it that way, like the future of the franchise," said Spencer. "Halo will be here 10 years from now.

"Is Infinite the lynchpin on whether it survives that long? Absolutely not. The game has such a rabid fan base and such a history and lore that it’s just an IP that’s going to be with us. We don’t take that for granted, but I definitely believe in my core that that is true."

Spencer added, "We are so focused on Halo this holiday and making it a game that our Halo fans will be proud of, that’s the most important thing to us, but I’m not one of these kind of dire prediction people.

"I think game teams, whether it’s our teams or any team out there, they put enough kind of pressure on themselves in delivering for customers and when you’re on a franchise that’s as big as Halo with such focus on every step and every word that’s said.

"I trust the team, I trust the progress they’re making, and I have confidence in Halo infinite and I think that’s all that needs to be said there. I don’t think it’s a make or break, I just don’t believe that."

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

