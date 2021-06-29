July 2021 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for July 2021. Two Xbox One games, one Xbox 360 game, and one original Xbox game will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for July are:

Planet Alpha ($19.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 31

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break ($29.99 ERP): Available July 16 to August 15

Conker: Live & Reloaded ($9.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 15

Midway Arcade Origins ($19.99 ERP): Available July 16 to 31

Here is an overview of the games:

Planet Alpha

Survive a strange planet filled with danger and mystery. Marooned and alone, venture across the beautiful foreign land and unlock its many hidden secrets. With relentless enemies pursuing you, harness the power of night and day in your fight to stay alive in this alien world.

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Jump into a sprawling, gut-busting story featuring bizarre and absurd takes on legendary characters. Design, build, and share your custom levels with friends in this Monty Python-esque tower defense and arcade game.

Conker: Live & Reloaded

Back with a hangover and a heavy dose of attitude, play gaming’s notorious squirrel, Conker, through a raunchy world full of twisted characters, innuendos, and outrageous movie parodies.

Midway Arcade Origins

With more than 30 timeless entries from the golden age of arcade gaming, relive your childhood or discover classic games for the first time, such as Defender, Gauntlet, Rampart, and more. No quarters needed to play!

