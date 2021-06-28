ZeniMax and id Software Game Rated in Australia, Titled Project 2021B - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

A mysterious game from publisher ZeniMax and developer id Software has been rated in Australia by the Australian Classification with the title of Project 2021B.

The game was given an M rating for violence and online interactivity. It is also a multiplatform game, however, the exact platforms were not listed.

It is entirely possible Project 2021B isn't a major release as Project 2021A, which was rated in January 2021, was most likely Doom VR.

Stay tuned to VGChartz as we will report on any more information on Project 2021B as it gets released.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

