343 Industries Considering Increasing Halo: The Master Chief Collection Player Count - News

/ 360 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Halo: The Master Chief Collection producer Sean Swindersky speaking during an Xbox podcast revealed that 343 Industries is considering raising the maximum player count for the game beyond 16 players.

He mentioned the potential to increase the number of players in multiplayer up to 40 or 60 players. But it depends on the performance of the game on the different platforms it is available on.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It includes every first-person shooter entry in the series, except for Halo 5.

343 Industries is doing investigations on increased player counts beyond 16 players for Halo MCC!

Up to 40-60 players potentially. pic.twitter.com/Lh9kWZg0Ch — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) June 22, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles