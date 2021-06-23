Worms Rumble Out Now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass - News

Publisher and developer Team17 announced Worms Rumble is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass. A physical release of Worms Rumble will launch on July 13 for all platforms the game is available on.

The game first launched for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in December 2020.

A free update for Worms Rumble is available on all platforms that adds the Spaceport Showdown arena.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

Spaceport Showdown

Set far above the stratosphere, the Spaceport Showdown features a new, randomly generated, low-gravity mechanic that slows the action down during battle and joins the existing available maps: Deadly Dockyard, Battlegrounds Bank, Missile Mall, Portal Park, and Transforming Towers.

New extra-terrestrial premium skins, banners, and emotes will help acclimatise the weapon-toting annelids to their new surroundings.

Console-Exclusive Skins

A free exclusive outfit, the Series Green Hoodie, will be available to Xbox players, while those on Nintendo Switch can enjoy the free Patchwork Bear outfit.

