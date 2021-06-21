Shin Megami Tensei V Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 128 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Atlus has released a new gameplay trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V, as well as releasing details on the SteelBook Edition and Fall of Man Premium Edition of the game.

The SteelBook Edition is priced at $59.99 will be available at retailers while supplies last. The Fall of Man Premium Edition is priced at $119.99 and includes a sling bag inspired by the protagonist's school attire, steelbook, 100+ page Demon handbook, two CD Soundtrack, and a collectible box.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the latest entry of the acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei RPG series, play as a high school student who wakes up in post-apocalyptic Tokyo, now an abandoned wasteland Attacked by demons, he fuses together with a mysterious man and obtains newfound powers. In a conflict between mythical deities and demonic tyrants, you dictate the fate of the world.

Story

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonists walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious.

He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at… but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino.

With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world.

Key Features:

Unfold an allusive story filled with tragic choices, make sacrifices to uphold your ideals as you pursue light or covet darkness to discover your role in the new world.

Fight through a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn Battle System, pinpoint enemy weaknesses so you can perform consecutive actions but make one mistake and it may be your last.

Turn formidable foes into worthy allies by recruiting them via negotiations, then fuse them to create demons customized to fit your playstyle.

Explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo, fully rendered in stunning 3D utilizing Unreal Engine 4, a first for the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series.

Shin Megami Tensei V will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on November 11 and worldwide on November 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles