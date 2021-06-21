Cyberpunk 2077 is Back on the PlayStation Store - News

posted 7 hours ago

Developer CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 is once again available to purchase on the PlayStation Store. The game was delisted back in December 2020.

"Cyberpunk 2077 makes its return to the PlayStation Store and is now available worldwide," said CD Projekt RED.

"You can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Additionally, a free next gen upgrade will be available for all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021. The upgrade will allow the title to take full advantage of the new console’s more powerful hardware.

"Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation."

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games, and GOG, and Google Stadia. A next-gen upgrade for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will launch in the second half of 2021.

