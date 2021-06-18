Nintendo Execs Say Bayonetta 3 is 'Progressing Well' - News

Nintendo of America's senior product marketing manager Bill Trinen and senior director of localisation Nate Bihldorff in an interview with GameSpot was asked about Platinum Games' Bayonetta 3, which was a no show during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct.

"It definitely still exists, I can confirm it," Bihldorff said when asked about Bayonetta 3.

Trinen added "I will even go one further and say not only does it exist, but it's progressing well.

"We like to show things when we are ready to show them. And certainly we like to show things when I think the developer’s ready to show them. So we didn’t have it at E3, but stay tuned."

Bayonetta 3 was announced at The Game Awards in 2017, but haven't seen anything from it since its initial announcement.

